Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave.
Wyoming, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave.
Wyoming, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA
Janet Yudiski

Janet Yudiski Obituary
Janet Yudiski, 80, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her home.

Born Nov. 2, 1938, Janet was the daughter of the late Anthony and Stella Stabinski.

Janet was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1956, where she was a proud Exeter cheerleader.

She worked at Pomeroy's where she met the love of her life, Larry. Janet was a stay at-home-mom, raising her children with love and devotion.

She returned to the work force being employed by Shoemaker's Gift Shoppe in the Midway Shopping Center and then for Wyoming Area School District.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her daughter, Marion; her brothers, Chester, Joseph, Francis; and her sisters, Alice, Dolores and Marion.

Janet was a member of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.

Janet was a devoted great-grandmother, grandmother and mom, whose love was insurmountable! She loved Pizza L'oven pizza and Cal, Hillary's dog.

Surviving are her daughter, Cindy Lynch and her husband, Greg, Exeter; her son, Larry Yudiski, Toronto, Canada; her grandchildren, Stephanie Lynch, Wyoming; Hillary Lynch, Exeter; Gregory, Wyoming; Alexandra and Joseph Yudiski, Old Forge; her great-grandson, Bradyn Lynch; her best friends, MaryAnn Tomashunis and Anne Thomashunis; her many nieces and nephews along with many wonderful friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bayada Hospice and to her granddaughter, Hillary, for taking such good care of Janet.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, Wyoming Avenue, Exeter.

Private interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019
