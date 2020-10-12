Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Bolinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Bolinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette Bolinsky Obituary

Janette Bolinsky, of Kingston, passed into eternal life Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 95.

She lived a life full of love from family and friends.

She loved going to daily Mass and breakfast and making pierogies with her lady friends. Her best friend, who she affectionately called her adopted sister, was Marie Filipczyk.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Andrea (Candy); and her sisters and brothers.

Janette is survived by her two children, Henry Jr. and Susie Uhas; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Rest in peace mom, until we meet again. We love you.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -