Janette Coury Kester, 89, of Shavertown, passed away early Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mini Coury.
Janette graduated from Kingston High School in 1948 and went on to be a valued employee of Admiral Electronics, Kingston, for many years.
Janette was a diehard fan of both the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Football.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kester; three brothers, Al, Jim and Pete; and by her sister, Ceil.
Surviving are her sister, Vi Millham, Shavertown; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alan Boonin for his many years of dedicated care and the staff at the Meadows for their kindness and comfort.
In accordance with her wishes, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 6, 2019