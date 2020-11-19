Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Janice Elizabeth Williams

Janice Elizabeth Williams Obituary

Janice E Williams, 80, a life resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was a daughter of the late Richard O. and Clara M. Blecher Williams.

One of 15 children, Janice was a strong believer in family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Her door was always open to family and her many friends. Many of her most precious memories were of simple family dinners, attending family events and just spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael "Peaches" Williams; brothers, William H. Williams, David W. Williams, James E. Williams, Robert E. Williams, Thomas A. Williams; sisters, Eleanore M. Geiger, Marjorie C. Geiger, Shirley A. Price and Frances R. Burney.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of more than 50 years, William J Williams III; daughters, Robin Williamson and husband, Jay; Kim Ann Freeman and husband, Robert; son, William J. Norton and wife, Anastasia; grandchildren, Niki Norton, William Norton; and Robert Freeman II; brothers, Richard A. Williams, Frederick T. Williams; sisters, Carol A Mushinski; Sharon L. Burney; June A. Frew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.


