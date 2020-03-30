|
Janice Gabriel, 84, of Dupont, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.
She was born in Plymouth, the daughter of Joseph and Priscilla Pallis Evans. She graduated from Hanover High School and shortly after, married Gerald W. Thomas and had a daughter, Linda. She became a widow a year later. She was a single mother for many years until she met Stanley A. Gabriel and they married in 1961. Her life was then filled with love and joy.
She had fondness for family, especially children. Her next pleasure were animals, wild and domestic. She spent most of her married life in Dallas in a beautiful country setting where wild life flourished and strolled around the yard. Every Sunday and holidays were a family gathering. She had many canine and feline fur babies through her life and will be missed by her current kitty, "Teigre." She remained a home maker thru her life and lived to care for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Priscilla Pallis Evans; stepfather, Costic Egenski; her husband, Stanley A. Gabriel; and sister, Lois Egenski Meka.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Thomas Bryk and Bart; grandchildren, Melissa Gabriel Stambaugh and Robert; Amy Gabriel Letukas and Tony; Sara Bryk Judd and Zac; Alicia Bryk Coolbaugh and Howard. She was blessed to have 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Logan, Jacob and Audrey Stambaugh, Hanna and Addison Letukas, Emilia Fina and Zayden Judd, Alaina and Howard Coolbaugh; sister-in-law, Bernadine Gabriel Miller, New York.
Arrangements are pending through S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. There well be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
A special thank you to the staff of Highland Park Senior Living and Wesley Village for providing the special help and care Janice needed. They treated her with dignity love and compassion.
Thank you to Dr. Mauer Biscotti, MD, and Dr. Joseph Briskie, DO, for being there for Mom for many years.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020