|
|
Janice J. DeRemer, 88, of 126 Ridgeview St., Danville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 19, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late James and Marie Boyle Kelley. Janice lived in Wilkes-Barre for most of her life, but she resided in Danville for the past seven years.
A homemaker and devout Catholic, Janice will be remembered for being the best, most loving, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved shopping and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Thomas DeRemer, in June 1997; and her son-in-law, whom she adored, Victor M. Frey, on May 3, 2016.
Janice is survived by a daughter, Sharon M. Frey, Danville; son, Thomas J. DeRemer and his wife, Catherine, Conyngham; four grandchildren, Janelle Burcicki, Danville; Alicia Burcicki, Bloomsburg; Zachary DeRemer, Conyngham; and Trystin DeRemer, Conyngham; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Leighow, Danville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, with the Rev. Augustine of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
There will be a viewing for friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 4, 2019