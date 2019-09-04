Home

Roat-Kriner Funeral Home
1133 Bloom Rd
Danville, PA 17821
(570) 275-0412
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Roat-Kriner Funeral Home
1133 Bloom Rd
Danville, PA 17821
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Roat-Kriner Funeral Home
1133 Bloom Rd
Danville, PA 17821
Janice J. DeRemer


1931 - 2019
Janice J. DeRemer Obituary
Janice J. DeRemer, 88, of 126 Ridgeview St., Danville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 19, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late James and Marie Boyle Kelley. Janice lived in Wilkes-Barre for most of her life, but she resided in Danville for the past seven years.

A homemaker and devout Catholic, Janice will be remembered for being the best, most loving, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved shopping and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Thomas DeRemer, in June 1997; and her son-in-law, whom she adored, Victor M. Frey, on May 3, 2016.

Janice is survived by a daughter, Sharon M. Frey, Danville; son, Thomas J. DeRemer and his wife, Catherine, Conyngham; four grandchildren, Janelle Burcicki, Danville; Alicia Burcicki, Bloomsburg; Zachary DeRemer, Conyngham; and Trystin DeRemer, Conyngham; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Leighow, Danville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, with the Rev. Augustine of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

There will be a viewing for friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 4, 2019
