Janice L. Moreck

Janice L. Moreck Obituary
Janice L. Moreck, 62, of South Montrose, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at The Gardens at Tunkhannock.

She was born in Kingston on May 31, 1957, and was the daughter of Rosadell Grey Dziwak and the late George J. Dziwak Sr.

Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by sons, Francis and Joseph; daughter, Heather Stoss; brother, George J. Dziwak Jr.; sister, Brenda Kenny; step-brother, Michael Dziwak; step-sister, Lisa Dziwak; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Loyalville United Methodist Church, 602 Loyalville Road, Harveys Lake, with the Rev. Carol Folk, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019
