Janice Lynn Lafrenz, 61, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Langdon, N.D., on May 23, 1958, the daughter of the late William and Patricia Parry Lafrenz. Janice was employed in administration for the City of St. Paul, Minn., for 33 years.
Preceding her in death were brother, Gary Lafrenz; sister, Yvonne Cosette; brother-in-law, Bob Cosette; and nephew, Brandon Lafrenz.
Surviving are sons, Phillip and Ben; grandson, Luka; sisters, Carol Schuck and husband, Clem; and Sharon Davies and her husband, Eugene Stoodley; brother, Paul Lafrenz and wife, Donna; sister-in-law, Norma Lafrenz; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Janie loved taking care of her home and her two sons, especially Ben, who is disabled. When she was younger and our Dad was in the nursing home, Janie got a job there in an effort to spend more time with him. Our mom lived with her for a time and Janie loved to pamper her. She enjoyed when family came to visit. It was always her pleasure to serve them and make them feel comfortable within her home. Janie will be sadly missed by all that knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness and the care she gave to everyone.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
