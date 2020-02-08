Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Janice M. Gemmell

Janice M. Gemmell Obituary
Janice M. Gemmell, 79, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Minersville and raised by her late grandmother, Mary Kodash.

Prior to retiring, Janice worked in retail sales for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her husband, Tom Gemmell; daughter, Trevi Labar and husband, John, Mountain Top; brother, Paul "Butch" Miller, Pottsville; cousin, Betty Bicht, Marcus Hook; grandchildren, Naviah, Saphira and Freya Labar; along with nieces, Paula and Tracy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020
