Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Janice M. Motovidlak

Janice M. Motovidlak Obituary
Janice M. Motovidlak of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Allied Nursing, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Leona Sledjeski Motovidlak.

Janice was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre.

She was employed as a secretary in the magisterial district court system for 28 years, retiring in December 2008.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Janice was a loving, caring, and generous sister and aunt.

She was considered a second mother to her nieces and nephews and loved to travel with them on vacations.

Surviving are her sister, Lorraine Steinbacher, Drums; nieces, Lorri Steinbacher and her husband, Michael Beatty, Pompton Lakes, N.J.; and Lynn Schmitt and her husband, Lawrence, Gaylordsville, Conn.; nephew, Richard Steinbacher Jr. and his wife, Claudia, Mosley, Va.; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Matthew Sticco, Dylan Schmitt, Olivia Rose and Alex Steinbacher.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Reverend John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 27, 2020
