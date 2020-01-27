|
Janice M. Motovidlak of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Allied Nursing, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Leona Sledjeski Motovidlak.
Janice was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre.
She was employed as a secretary in the magisterial district court system for 28 years, retiring in December 2008.
She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
Janice was a loving, caring, and generous sister and aunt.
She was considered a second mother to her nieces and nephews and loved to travel with them on vacations.
Surviving are her sister, Lorraine Steinbacher, Drums; nieces, Lorri Steinbacher and her husband, Michael Beatty, Pompton Lakes, N.J.; and Lynn Schmitt and her husband, Lawrence, Gaylordsville, Conn.; nephew, Richard Steinbacher Jr. and his wife, Claudia, Mosley, Va.; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Matthew Sticco, Dylan Schmitt, Olivia Rose and Alex Steinbacher.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Reverend John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 27, 2020