Janice Margaret Reindel, 67, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness.
Born March 30, 1952, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was a daughter of the late James and Doris Sassman Reindel. She graduated from Marywood University with a masters degree in social work.
Janice was a member of Royal Rock Equestrian Center, Noxen. One of her horses, Pippa, was able to visit her at home before her passing, which brought a smile to her face. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her beloved goats, dogs and mini-horse.
Janice dedicated her life to helping foster children, spending over 30 years working at Luzerne County Children & Youth Services. Most recently, she lead the Independent Living Unit, receiving a prestigious state-wide award for her service in June 2018. She was also actively involved with Brandon's Forever Home, Hazleton, which raises awareness of children in foster care and their need for a loving home.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Juliana Petro, Esq.; her son-in-law, Erik Bogaski; and her life partner, Thomas Johnson, who she married on June 18. She also leaves behind two sisters, Vivian Hoppe and Valerie Croft; two brothers, Drew and John Reindel; and many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at noon Tuesday with the Rev. Jo VonRue officiating from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, lastchanceranch.org/donate/.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019