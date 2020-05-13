|
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, blanketed in a peculiar snow, Janice Marie George, 56, of Avoca and Masthope, went into heaven to her big brother, Michael's, waiting arms.
Janice was a bright light to all the lives she touched in her short time in this world. She was a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a daughter, a wife, an aunt, a cousin, a nurse and a friend. If you ask anyone to describe Janice, they would tell you she was unwaveringly strong, intelligent, hilariously funny, heartbreakingly kind, gentle yet crass and exactly like the person they wish themselves to be. She had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that pulled you in. Her spirit shined a bright as the sun and will continue to shine on all those who knew her.
Janice touched lives at almost every hospital in the Wyoming Valley. Nursing was her life's passion, being a nurse and mentoring her colleagues to be the best nurses they could be. This act was distinguished by multiple awards, recognitions, including Nurse of the Year and articles written for her and her achievements. Her passion lives on in each and every colleague and patient she touched.
She was graduate of St. Mary's School Avoca and Seton Catholic High School. A time she remembered with immense fondness and her Seton letterman jacket still hangs in her closet. She completed her registered nursing degree through King's College.
Janice and her legacy is survived by her children, her daughter, Jessica Baiera and her husband, Andrew Reynolds; her son, John Baiera III and his wife, Becky; her daughter, Elizabeth Baiera; her grandchildren, Evie and Max Reynolds; her husband, Gary Valleau and his children, Miranda and Christopher; her parents, Michael and Mary George; her sister, Christine Scatena and her children, Louis, Alyssa and Eric Scatena; her late brother, Michael George Jr.'s children, Michael George III and Jonathan George; and an exceptionally close knit extended family who will never let her memory fade.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice's name to Geisinger Wyoming Valley's Cancer Center to support others who are still fighting.
Condolences can be sent to the family at betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020