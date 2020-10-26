Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Janice P. Sarnak

Janice P. Sarnak Obituary

Janice P. Sarnak, 60, of Harding, Exeter Twp., made her transition to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

She was born in Old Bridge, N.J.

Janice is survived by her husband, William K. Sarnak; Kate Bregman and her husband, Brett, Princeton N.J., and their children, Oliver and Elliott; her sisters, Francis C. Holt, Kennesaw, Ga., and her daughter, Nicole; and Karen Mancuso, West Palm Beach, Fla.; her brothers, Paul Wondoloski, East Brunswick, N.J; and Cliff Wondoloski, Fords, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

As per Janice's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cross Creek Community Church Discretionary Fund at Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.


