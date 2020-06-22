|
Janice Schuh, 70, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer.
She was born March 1, 1950, in Pringle, to John and Marion Murach.
Janice was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her most enjoyable moments were shared with her grandchildren, Kevin, Ryan, Tyler and Autumn, who were the center of her world.
Janice enjoyed painting and her many works can be seen throughout her home. She also loved spending time at the casino enjoying the slots.
Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, Joseph, who was by her side everyday caring for her during her courageous fight; son, Thomas Savitski and wife, Reva, Pringle; son, James Savitski, Shavertown; brother, John Murach; sisters, Judy Bozentka and her companion, Shaun Katra; Frances Scaramastro and husband, Rocco; Karen Murach and spouse, Helen Johnson; nieces, Robin Vergari and husband, Michael; Theresa Horn and husband, Chris; nephews, David Padavan and wife, Reene; Marko Bozentka and wife, Erica.
The family expresses special appreciation for Janice's lifelong best friend, Beth McMichael, who stayed in her company and helped care for her during her illness. Additionally, the family wishes to thank the nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be held Thursday in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , which housed Janice and Joseph during Janice's chemotherapy treatments in Philadelphia.
Arrangements are by Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.