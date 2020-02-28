Home

Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Janice Walsh Obituary
Janice Walsh, 56, of Scranton, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, 2020, in Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert M. Walsh.

Born in Taylor, Janice is the daughter of Joseph and Anne Pepsin Stevens, Taylor. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1982 and went on to earn her Associate Degree from Keystone University. Prior to her illness, Janice was a legal assistant for the law offices of Dougherty Leventhal & Price. A devout Catholic, Janice was a parishioner of Mary Mother of God Parish, where she faithfully served as a lector. She was also a great fan of the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Janice is survived by a brother, Joseph Stevens and wife, Leah, Badger, Calif.; an uncle, Francis Pepsin, Taylor; an aunt, Evelyn Molenda, Moosic; two nephews, Joey Stevens and wife, Emily; and Micah Stevens; a niece, Sydney Stevens; two great-nephews, Owen and Jackson Stevens; and her two beloved dogs, Lilly and Murphy; her devoted best friend, Carolyn Lorent and husband, Matthew, Honesdale; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by three of her dogs, Ruby, Mala and Angus.

Family and friends are invited to attend Janice's funeral, which will begin at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday from Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Mary Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, pastor.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Taylor.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020
