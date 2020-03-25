|
Janice Williams, 93, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Winston C. and Ellen Jenkins Williams. She was a graduate of Forty Fort High School and the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She received her bachelor's degree and master's degree from College Misericordia.
Janice served for a short-time as a cadet nurse at the Valley Forge Hospital during World War II. She spent the majority of her nursing career with the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross in various capacities, including blood director of nursing. Janice was awarded the Clara Barton Award from the American Red Cross from Volunteerism. She was also briefly employed as a school nurse by the Forty Fort School District.
She had a love for baseball and was a longtime season ticket holder of the Red Barons. Her dogs, that were constantly by her side, brought much joy to her life. Her friends could always find her either on her tractor or driving by in her pick-up truck. Many will mourn her loss.
Janice was a very active member of Spring Brook Congregational Church and served as the treasurer for many years.
Janice was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Morgan; and also her longtime companion, Jane Ellis.
Surviving are nephew, Dick Morgan and his wife, Alice, Spring Brook Twp.; granddaughters, Jan Yanuzzi and her husband, Keith, Shavertown; and Beth Davidson, Wayne; great-grandchildren, Grafton, Campbell; Grayden Yanuzzi; and Logan Davidson.
There will be a private interment in Spring Brook Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Spring Brook Congregational Church, 209 Beech Road, Spring Brook Twp., PA 18444.
Arrangements entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 25, 2020