Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janine Balutis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janine Elizabeth Balutis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janine Elizabeth Balutis Obituary

Janine Elizabeth Balutis, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lisa Chesna Jastremski, Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of GAR, Class of 2006, and worked for Maximus of Pittston in the medical billing department.

Janine enjoyed spending time with family and her special friend, Metilda. Her smile and beautiful personality would light up any room. Janine enjoyed traveling and reading. Her niece, Brynleigh, was her pride and joy. Janine will be missed deeply by her family, who loved her with all their hearts.

She is survived by her parents; husband, Brian Balutis, Mountain Top; sister, Krystina Jastremski; niece, Brynleigh; aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved dog, Metilda.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may visit from 9 to service time.

Condolences can be sent to betzjatremski.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -