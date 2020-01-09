Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Oshinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Oshinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janis Oshinski Obituary
Janis Oshinski, 72, of Nanticoke, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 21, 1947, in Nanticoke, Janis was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Wisnieski of Nanticoke.

Janis was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and the Sacred Heart Hospital School Of Nursing, Norristown. Janis worked at the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and HealthNow, N.Y., retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Faustina Parrish. Janis and her husband, Thomas, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 18, 2019.

Janis is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Janel; son, Daniel and his wife, Carolyn. Janis is also survived by many cousins; and her good friends, Elaine, Pat, Cheryl and Carol.

A blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne Country.

Janis will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -