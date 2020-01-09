|
Janis Oshinski, 72, of Nanticoke, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born July 21, 1947, in Nanticoke, Janis was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Wisnieski of Nanticoke.
Janis was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and the Sacred Heart Hospital School Of Nursing, Norristown. Janis worked at the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and HealthNow, N.Y., retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Faustina Parrish. Janis and her husband, Thomas, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 18, 2019.
Janis is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Janel; son, Daniel and his wife, Carolyn. Janis is also survived by many cousins; and her good friends, Elaine, Pat, Cheryl and Carol.
A blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne Country.
Janis will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020