Jannette A. Grieves, 84, Dallas, passed away, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.
Born in Loyalville, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Eloise Nulton Moss and was a graduate of Dallas High School. She had worked in the food service department of the Dallas School District for more than 35 years.
Jannette was a member of the Dallas United Methodist Church, as well as the Ladies Circle of the Church for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society; Dallas Ladies Auxiliary; and of the Dallas and Shavertown Fire and Ambulance Associations, as well as the Senior Center in the Back Mountain.
One of her greatest loves was attending all of her grandchildrens' sporting events and camping at Shadow Brook Campgrounds for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Byron Milton Grieves, in 2013; a son, Robert Grieves; and brother, Donald Moss.
Surviving are her daughter, Doreen Bevan and her husband, Daniel, Lehman; daughter-in-law, Christine Grieves, Dallas; grandchildren, Jennifer Harabin, Nicholas Grieves, Christopher Grieves, Matthew Bevan and Zachary Bevan; great-grandchildren, Emma Harabin; and soon-to-arrive baby, Bill Harabin.
A funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Jannette's family would like to thank Meadows third floor staff and especially their "Angel," Desiree, for the wonderful care given to her.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 23, 2019