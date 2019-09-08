Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude's Church
Jason Ungurian Obituary
Jason Ungurian, 38, of Mountain Top, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Susan Breen Ungurian and the late Anthony Ungurian. He was a member of the St. Jude's Parish and worked at the SCI-Mahanoy Corrections Facility, where he was a member of the Honor Guard and the HNT Team.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his paternal grandparents, George and Nina Peltz.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his brother, David and fiancée, Amy Kamowski; maternal grandparents, William and Marguerite Breen; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Jude's Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation at cpof.org would be appreciated.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 8, 2019
