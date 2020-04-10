|
Jay Edward McGuire, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born Sept. 26, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Kathryn A. Brown McGuire.
A graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, Jay continued his education at Upsala College, New Jersey.
Jay served our country as a sergeant in the Air Force Reserve.
On June 27, 1964, Jay was married to the love of his life, Carol Viglone. Together they raised their family.
Jay followed his father's footsteps into the world of real estate. He was a licensed real estate broker since 1964 and was a partner and principal owner of the Edward J. McGuire Company. As a Pennsylvania state certified appraiser, Jay specialized in appraising since 1972 and was the owner of McGuire Appraisal Company until his retirement in 2009.
Jay was a member and past president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of Realtors and a member of the Pennsylvania and National associations. He was also a member of Northeast Chapter 92 of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, which he previously served as secretary-treasurer.
His sister, Rochelle and her husband, Randy Brooks, preceded him in death.
Jay will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol; children, Renee and her husband, Michael Dopko, Mountain Top; Jay McGuire, West Chester; and Jill and her husband, Ken Morris, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Nicholas and Joshua Dopko; and Erin and Sara Morris; a great-grandson, Luke Dopko; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.
Jay's family will celebrate his life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Jay's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2020