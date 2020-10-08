Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Jay Martinez Jr.


1969 - 2020
Jay Martinez Jr. Obituary

Jay Martinez Jr., 51, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord  Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Geisinger Hospice South Wilkes-Barre, following a lengthy illness.

Jay was born Jan. 20, 1969, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Rosa Martinez and the late Julio Martinez Sr., Connecticut.

Jay graduated from Walton High School, Bronx, N.Y., and also attended Hartman Computer School, New York. He moved to Pennsylvania in 1986 and attended LCCC for CDL training. Jay loved working on computers and had a great love for music, science and theatrical make-up. Jay was a very kind, caring and loving person with an unforgettable, infectious smile.

Jay loved all animals and will be sadly missed by his dogs, Lill'Girl, Bobby and his beloved Billy (GOAT).

Jay is survived by a sister, Evelyn, Connecticut; brother, Eddie, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving fiancée/companion, Debra Kuryloski, Exeter; and in-laws, Kathy and Blake Price, Mountain Top.

The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Hospice, South Wilkes-Barre, for their compassionate care.

Honoring Jay's wishes, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Miller Bean Funeral Home, Scranton.


