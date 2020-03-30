Home

Jean Ann (Savage) Kramer

Jean Ann (Savage) Kramer Obituary
Jean Ann Kramer (Savage), 80, formerly of Pittston, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, after an extended hospital stay.

She was the daughter of the late Jean Depriest McHale and Edward G. Savage and the granddaughter of the late Rita and Joseph McHale.

She was a 1957 graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School.

She resided in Sugar Hill, Ga., for the last 40 years where she retired from Commercial Truck and Van as an administrative secretary.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Kramer-Garrett and husband, Hugh, Port Charlotte, Fla.; and grandson, Stephen Reszetylo and wife, Kelley, Denver, Colo.

Private funeral services are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Jean's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020
