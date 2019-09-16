|
Jean B. Chepolis, 100, of Newport Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, upon arrival in Geisinger South Emergency Room, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Plains Twp. on March 15, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Snarski. Jean was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and a member of the former Holy Child Church, Sheatown.
She was considered to be a very, very good seamstress and was employed by several sewing factories, the latest being Leslie Fay, for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, in 2010; by brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews
Presently surviving are son, Michael A, Chepolis, with whom she resided; daughter, Nancy Ball, Nanticoke; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51-53 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating, Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Friends and family are invited to join the family for calling that will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 16, 2019