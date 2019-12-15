|
Jean Blue Dydynski, 74, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born July 23, 1945, in New York and raised in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Angus Blue and Arline Lamoreaux Blue.
She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1963. She was a member of Plymouth Christian Church where she was an elder, a deacon, and the church secretary for many years. She was an officer of the Pairs and Spares class. She was very involved and active with all church functions and community outreach programs over the years.
Prior to her retirement, Jean was employed by the Department of Social Security Administration as a benefit notice clerk for over thirty years.
She was a member of the Friends of the Plymouth Public Library, Plymouth Ministerium, and the Kingston Active Adult Center. In past years, she had been the treasurer of the Shawnee Seniors, Plymouth, and Wilkes Barre Rainbow Girls board secretary.
When her children were young, Jean enjoyed going to all of their activities and was involved with many different groups. She treasured chauffeuring her grandchildren, attending all their scout, school, club and sport events; plus, she attended many dance recitals and competitions throughout Pennsylvania and North Carolina. She loved the holidays, spending time with her family and traveling.
Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, Richard E. Dydynski; children, Lori Jean Dydynski, Plymouth; Lisa Ann Wren and her husband, Ted, Plymouth; and Richard E. Dydynski Jr. and his wife, Amy, Pittsboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Nathaniel Wren; Adrienne Wren; Luke Norris and his wife, Sarah; Kyle Norris; Kate Dydynski and Megan Dydynski; great-grandson, Charlie Norris; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Deacon William Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Trucksville.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019