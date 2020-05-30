Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Jean C. Zagorski


1926 - 2020
Jean C. Zagorski Obituary
Jean C. Zagorski, 93, a life-long resident of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Manorcare Health Services, Kingston, just four days before her 94th birthday.

Born May 31, 1926, in Plymouth, she was the youngest child of the late Peter Wujcik and Wanda Boroski Wujcik. Jean was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1943, and was a life-long member of All Saints Parish (formerly St. Mary's) of Plymouth. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Plymouth Dress and Leslie Fay Corporation as a sewing machine operator. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1425 Ladies Auxiliary, Plymouth.

Jean was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, John, who passed away April 5, 1972; and by her brothers and sisters, Helen Musial, Julia Zydanowicz, Peter Wujcik, Celia Shutlock, Bernard Wujcik, Leonard Wujcik, Stanley Wujcik and Marie Letukas.

She was known as an excellent seamstress, sewing items from doll clothes to her daughter's wedding dress. She was creative with all kinds of sewing projects throughout the years and lovingly wove the tallit for her grandchildren's bar/bat mitzvahs.

Jean was known for her homemade pierogis, kielbasi, bread and especially her rice pudding, and she lovingly passed those skills on to her grandchildren. She loved dancing her polkas and POLKAJ was her infamous license plate. She was a 20-year member of Star Fitness Center and sorely missed her friends there when it closed.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Jiunta, Dr. Richard Alley and Dr. Arthur Mitchell for their excellent care. She had every confidence in you; you treated her like family. The family also extends their gratitude to the medical personnel and staff of Manorcare for their care of Jean in the past three challenging months. Your proactive, compassionate care is greatly appreciated.

Surviving are her loving children, Theresa Sendzia (Richard), Pringle; and Janet Finkelstein (Mark), Kingston; grandchildren, Adrienne Witkowski (Eric); Colleen Sendzia; Steven Finkelstein (Gillian); Katie Finkelstein; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Witkowski; Zoe Elston; and Ezra Elston; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also has a son, John Zagorski (MaryAnn); and grandchildren, Dana Zagorski and Gregory Zagorski.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, due to the current health crisis.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.

To submit condolence's to Jean's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2020
