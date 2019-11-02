Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
127 Stephenson St
Duryea, PA
View Map
Jean Chodnicki Gardecki


1942 - 2019
Jean Chodnicki Gardecki Obituary
Jean Chodnicki Gardecki, 77, formerly of Tunkhannock, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gardecki.

Born on June 25, 1942, in Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Irene Shukwit Chodnicki. Jean was a graduate of Pittston High School. She loved doing crafts and taking care of her home and property with Charles.

She was a life member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Tunkhannock. Her cats, Taffy and Fluffy, brought her great joy.

The family is grateful for the care given to Jean by the staff at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A special thanks is given to Dr. Adam Coffee and his wife, Patricia, for their help in caring for her affairs and to a special friend, Dave Evans, who helped Jean whenever and wherever she needed it.

In addition to her husband, Charles, and her parents, Jean is predeceased by her sister, Eileen Rupp.

She is survived by a sister, Diane McKillop, Georgia; aunt, Grace Kelly, Westfield N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Entombment will follow the service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019
