|
|
Jean D. Kabusk, 85, of Trumbull, Conn., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, Conn.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas Kabusk.
Born in Pittston on May 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Della Rinaldi.
Jean enjoyed traveling, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend of many who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband of 67 years, Thomas, she is also survived by her loving children, Anthony Kabusk, Oxford, Conn.; and Debra Simna, Trumbull, Conn.; as well as her cherished grandson, Zachary Simna.
Due to the concerns at this time associated with social gatherings, all services and interment will be held privately in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming, with the immediate family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, Conn., with local arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Jean's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020