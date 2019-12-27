|
Jean Gwen Arnold Davis, 85, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice of the Sacred Heart on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Jean was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Meyers High School.
Jean's greatest passion was her family. She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings and anyone who came to her home.
She spent many years volunteering at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and the Kirby Library.
She was highly dedicated to her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She enjoyed travelling the US and Europe and looked forward to yearly snow birding in Pompano Beach, Fla., every winter.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius Lipovsky and Julia Balleck Lipovsky; her first husband, Edward F. Arnold; her second husband, John S. Davis; and grandson, Blaine Arnold.
Jean is survived by her six children and their spouses, daughter, Toni and Kevin Rogan, Mountain Top; son, Edward and Chere Arnold, Toms River, N.J.; son, Richard and Rita Arnold, Mountain Top; son, Mark and Sarah Arnold, Lititz; daughter, Nanci and Tom Romanyshyn, Mountain Top; daughter, Jaime and Edward Hollock, Wernersville; sister, Rosemarie Lipovsky Thomas, Weatherly; her aunt, Emma Yenchak, Hanover Twp.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kingdom of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1240 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to service time. Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 27, 2019