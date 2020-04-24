|
|
Jean E. Ivanitch, 79, formerly of Hillside Avenue, Edwardsville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late John and Anna Straigis Ruszel. She worked for many years at Nesbitt Hospital and retired from Commonwealth Health System.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Czarniak.
Jean is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Kozich and her husband, Jerry, and their children, Joshua, Jessica, Jared and Jeremy; her son, Michael Ivanitch and his children, Amanda, Alexis and Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Kennedi; son, Matthew Ivanitch and his children, Brittany and Ryan; and sister, Marlene Lewis.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date, once all her family can attend.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2020