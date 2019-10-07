|
|
Jean E. Wesley of Wilkes-Barre passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, due to complications from breast cancer.
Born Oct. 25, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Minnie Johnson DeRemer. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1945.
She worked in retail at Pomeroys Department Store and The Boston Store, Wilkes-Barre, where she was the head sales consultant for Estee Lauder and also various retail outlets in the Wyoming Valley.
She was a past president of the Irem Temple Chanters Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of Eastern Star. She was a member of Wyoming Valley Prestyberan Church, where she was involved in the choir and Webster class.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter, Linda; and brothers, Irvin and Thomas.
She is survived by sons, Thomas and his wife, Patricia, Hanover Twp.; Randy and Jeffrey and his wife, Christine, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Cameron, Emma, Melinda Williams and Laci Soldaini; three great grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, William DeRemer, Plymouth; and her companion, Joseph Litchman, Kingston.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Mamary Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 7, 2019