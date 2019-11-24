|
|
Jean Evans Klim, 83, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Born in Swoyersville and a resident of Kingston for 40 years, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Adamchek Evans. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and was employed for many years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Julie Klim, Philadelphia; and her son, Wayne Klim and his wife, Melanie, West Grove; as well as two grandchildren.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton.
Jean was a devoted animal lover and was preceded in death by her beloved 17-year-old rescue cat, Niko. Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA at www.pspca.org.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Jean's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 24, 2019