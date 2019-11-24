Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Klim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Evans Klim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Evans Klim Obituary
Jean Evans Klim, 83, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Born in Swoyersville and a resident of Kingston for 40 years, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Adamchek Evans. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and was employed for many years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Julie Klim, Philadelphia; and her son, Wayne Klim and his wife, Melanie, West Grove; as well as two grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton.

Jean was a devoted animal lover and was preceded in death by her beloved 17-year-old rescue cat, Niko. Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA at www.pspca.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Jean's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -