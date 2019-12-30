Home

Jean Halchak Syroid, a resident of Kingston, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Syroid.

Surviving are her two daughters, Donna Gorgol and her husband, Larry, Kingston; and Deborah Vanyo and her husband, Raymond, Exeter; her sisters, Annie Kaczmarczyk and Helen Cwalina; and her brother, Russell Halchak.

Additionally, Jean is survived by her three grandchildren, Danine Klinefelter, Richard Rickard and Loren Butry; her three great-grandchildren, Amber, Matthew and Makenzie; and was also blessed with four great-great-grandchildren, Jacob, David Jr., Cole and Charlie Grace.

At the request of the family, a private family service will be held.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 30, 2019
