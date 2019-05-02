Jean Herman, 73, of Jasper, Ala., formerly of Dallas, passed away, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Alabama.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Skvarla Polacky and was a graduate of West Central Catholic High School and College Misericordia with a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology.



She was employed with Intermountain Medical Group Back Mountain before her retirement as a medical technologist. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Jasper, Ala. Jean was an avid quilter and sewer. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and above all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Herman, in 2012.



Surviving are her daughters, Catherine Banks and her husband, Troy, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Carol Swartz and her husband, Dan, Jasper, Ala.; Jeanne Barger and her husband, Joe, Fla.; Maggie Loftus and her husband, Jason, Mountain Top; sons, Christopher Herman and his wife, Courtney, Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Emily, Allison, Natalie and Henry Banks, Jack, Beau and Dane Herman, Sam and Charlie Barger, Karina and Adrian Swartz and Hannah and Eleanor Loftus.



Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp..



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

