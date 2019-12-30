|
|
Jean J. Long, 89, of Shavertown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Village at Greenbriar, Dallas.
Born Jean Louise Johnson in Shavertown, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Mildred Holcomb Johnson. She graduated from Kingston Twp. High School and was elected May Queen of her class.
As a teenager during World War II, Jean volunteered with the Red Cross. She was a 60-plus year member of Trucksville United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, MYF leader and member of the United Methodist Women. She was an active community volunteer, including for the Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls and Meals on Wheels. She was also a member of Trucksville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
After high school, Jean worked as a bookkeeper with Tate's in Forty Fort. But Jean's true career was her family and she excelled at it. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her home and family and ensured that it was always open and loving. Jean also loved playing cards, and for years, belonged to a card club with friends.
She was preceded in death by sister, Shirley Swan; brother, Harry Johnson; and son-in-law, Jim DeSombre.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, William H. Long, at home; three daughters, Bonnie DeSombre, Trumansburg, N.Y.; Barbara Long, Langhorne; and Brenda McCauley (Rob), Tunkhannock; four grandchildren, Jason DeSombre (Kristin), Jeff DeSombre (Ashley), Kelly (Matt) Gilroy and Megan McCauley (Holt Wiggans); eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne Long (Diane); sister, Ruthe Case (Don); and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, with The Rev. Jay Jones, pastor of Trucksville United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service Tuesday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , , or .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 30, 2019