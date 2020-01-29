Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Jean Lucille Hobbs Dendler


1915 - 2020
Jean Lucille Hobbs Dendler Obituary
Jean Lucille Hobbs Dendler, 104, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.

She was the daughter of the late Leon and Blance Ayers.

She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 20, 1915. At the age of five, she moved to Mehoopany and attended Mehoopany School and graduated from Scranton High School.

Jean worked in the garment industry and prior to retirement was forelady at Bocar Manufacturing. She was a longtime member of Forkston United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed helping with the turkey dinners and the Forkston Community Club. She was an avid card player, loved playing cribbage, backgammon and dominoes, but did not like losing! She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Charles A. Hobbs; and Floyd Dendler; sons, Charles E. Hobbs; and Richard N. Hobbs; daughter-in-law, Patricia Hobbs; infant grandson, Charles Hobbs; grandson, Steven Hobbs; sisters, Helen Edwards; and Dorothy Zorzi; and brothers, Kenneth Ayers; and James Ayers.

She is survived by her son, Allan B. Hobbs and wife, Carol; daughter-in-law, Shirley Hobbs; ten grandchildren, Sherry, Charlene, Kevin, Sue Ellen, Neal, Laurean, Michawl, Tricia, Susan and Linda; sister, Lois Vaughn; great and great great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and one special great-nephew, Kenneth Layaou, who visited her faithfully.

The family would like to thank the staff at United Methodist Homes, Tunkhannock, who cared for her for 16 years and the staff of Evergreen Wing at The Gardens, who cared for her the last 4½ years and also Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service which will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Rick Womer, pastor, presiding. Interment will be in Carney Flats Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service Thursday.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Forkston United Methodist Church, 203 Main St., Forkston, PA 18629; or Hospice of The Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020
