Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean DePasquale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. DePasquale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. DePasquale Obituary
Jean M. DePasquale, 93, of Camp Hill, formerly of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Galante Shandra, she was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School.

She retired as an accountant for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Revenue.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, attorney Guy J. DePasquale; sisters, Carol King and Marie Mantione.

Surviving are her children, Jack DePasquale, Jean DePasquale and Joseph DePasquale; grandchildren; sister, Teresa Bekanich, Exeter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Entombment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to service time.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled in Camp Hill at a future date.

To leave a condolence, visit Jean's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -