Jean M. DePasquale, 93, of Camp Hill, formerly of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Galante Shandra, she was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School.
She retired as an accountant for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Revenue.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, attorney Guy J. DePasquale; sisters, Carol King and Marie Mantione.
Surviving are her children, Jack DePasquale, Jean DePasquale and Joseph DePasquale; grandchildren; sister, Teresa Bekanich, Exeter; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Entombment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to service time.
A memorial Mass will be scheduled in Camp Hill at a future date.
To leave a condolence, visit Jean's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020