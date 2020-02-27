|
|
Jean M. Lawrence, 90, of Kingston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
She was born in Hudson, daughter of the late Victor and Martha Doblix Price. Jean was a graduate of Kingston High School and was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Hedwig's Church in Kingston. She also worked as housekeeper in the rectory at St. Hedwig's and in her earlier years, she worked in the local garment industry.
Jean is survived by her son, Gary Lawrence and his fiancée, Carol, Trucksville.
Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Tim Hall, pastor, at 11:30 a.m. Friday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 27, 2020