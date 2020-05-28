|
Jean M. Pickutoski of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, after a brief but hard fought illness. She was 85 years old.
Jean was born in Edwardsville to parents, Stanley and Mary Bandish. Following graduation from Kingston High School, she married Edward G. Pickutoski in 1959.
Jean was widowed at a young age and played the role of mother and father to her three children.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Dorothy Bandish.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen Fields and son-in-law, Wesley and their three children, Alaina, Alyssa and Aiden, Round Rock, Texas; her son, Edward Pickutoski and daughter-in-law, Mercedes and their child, Lydia, Blakely; and her daughter, Lynn Carrozza and son-in-law, Joe and their three children, Nina, Dominic and Ella, Wallingford. Jean is also survived by several sisters-in-law; her brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was a longtime member of St. Hedwig's Church, an employee of the Federal Government for 40 years, a Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and a great cook.
The family of Jean Pickutoski would like to thank Linwood Nursing and Rehab, especially social worker, Ellen, for the kind and compassionate care received over the years. Family is also grateful to the many nurses and staff members at Geisinger Medical Center who provided gentle and compassionate end of life care.
A private service for immediate family will be held Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA or .
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020