Jean Madeline Adams Starzynski, 91, of Plains Twp., entered eternal rest on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Popson) Adams.
Jean was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1946. After graduation, Jean left the area and lived in Westbury, Long Island, N.Y., with her sister, Theresa Floyd. Jean had various jobs, and last for Airborne Industrial Laboratory, which she always said was the best job she ever had. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Hudson, until its closure and merger with Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp. She was also a member of the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent B. Starzynski, on July 23, 2004; brothers, Stephen, Andrew, Michael and Charles Adams; sisters, Margaret Maroto, Anna Orloski, Theresa Floyd; and infant, sister Mary Adams.
Surviving are her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In Jean's words, she is hooking the last chain connecting the family. May the Good Lord grant blessings on my very good neighbors, the Kruegers. Good Bye and many thanks for all of your help. God bless.
Jean family and caretakers would like to thank the nurses and staff of Residential Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Jean during her final days.
Due to the global state of emergency, private funeral services will be held from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with graveside services held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming, next to her husband, Vince.
For information or to leave Jean's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2020