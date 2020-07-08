Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site
520 S. Hanover St.
Nanticoke, PA
Jean Marie Lewis


1941 - 2020
Jean Marie Lewis Obituary

Jean Marie Lewis, 78, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Dec. 25, 1941, she was a daughter of the late John Shelly and Caroline Osowiecki Levulis. She graduated from Newport Twp. High School, Class of 1959.

Jean Marie was employed for 20 years by American Cigar Company, Mountain Top, where she became a supervisor and later waitressed at The Kove and The Coffee Shop, Nanticoke, for 20 years before retiring.

She was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and enjoyed her high school class reunion group of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, whom she shared 30 years of marriage until he passed away on Oct. 14, 1995. She was also preceded by a sister, Ramona Csop; and brother, Chester Levulis.

Surviving are her sister, Lorree Levulis, with whom she resided; a daughter, Pam Lenkofsky and husband, Martin, Shickshinny; grandchildren, Jason Lenkofsky; and Rachel Dieter; four great-grandchildren; nieces, Shelly Karavis and husband, John "J.K.," Dallas; and Shannon Metzgar and husband, Richard, Stroudsburg; and two great-nephews; and a great-niece, whom she adored.

Friends may call for visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


