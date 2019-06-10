Jean Sandra Semyon, 76, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.



Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Oct. 2, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Edna Wroblewski Zanta.



Jean was a graduate of Pittston High School and received an associate's degree from Allied Technical Institute.



In her earlier years, Jean had worked for Leslie Fay and more recently, had worked as an admissions clerk for Geisinger. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.



Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend and will be truly missed. Her passion was her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing at the VFW with her close friend and dancing partner, George.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Semyon.



Surviving are her children, William Semyon and his wife, Deanna, Tunkhannock; Debra Emery and her husband, Robert, Kingston; and Brenda Kyttle and her husband, William, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Shannon, Devon and Gavin Claherty and William Kyttle; sister, Connie Limongelli, Pittston; her close friend and dancing partner, George Nemirovich, Throop; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colleen Shea Children's Foundation, 1086 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019