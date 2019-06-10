Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
35 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Semyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Sandra Semyon


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Sandra Semyon Obituary
Jean Sandra Semyon, 76, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Oct. 2, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Edna Wroblewski Zanta.

Jean was a graduate of Pittston High School and received an associate's degree from Allied Technical Institute.

In her earlier years, Jean had worked for Leslie Fay and more recently, had worked as an admissions clerk for Geisinger. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend and will be truly missed. Her passion was her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing at the VFW with her close friend and dancing partner, George.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Semyon.

Surviving are her children, William Semyon and his wife, Deanna, Tunkhannock; Debra Emery and her husband, Robert, Kingston; and Brenda Kyttle and her husband, William, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Shannon, Devon and Gavin Claherty and William Kyttle; sister, Connie Limongelli, Pittston; her close friend and dancing partner, George Nemirovich, Throop; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colleen Shea Children's Foundation, 1086 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To leave a condolence, visit Jean's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now