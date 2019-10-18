|
Jean Scupski, 82, of Ashley, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Jean was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Ashley, to the late Joseph and Lillian Zajkowski Wozniak.
She was a graduate of Ashley High School and retired from RCA Corporation.
Jean was an active member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch where she volunteered for various bazaars and church events. She was a proud member of the Polish Woman's Alliance of America .
Jean was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother "Bobcia" and friend. She was also a member of the Red Hatters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Wozniak; brother-in-law, John Scupski; and sister-in-law, Florence Scupski.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Leonard Scupski; daughters, Cheryl Hillard, Kingston; Cathy Lanyon and James Tucker, Shavertown; Lori Phillips and husband, Colin, Leonardstown, Md.; grandchildren, Jeanne Marie Hillard (James Kaminski), Robert Hillard (Kate Conway) Lora Knowles and husband, Bruce, Jacob Lanyon and wife Erica, Matthew Lanyon (Casey Scafella), Kelsey, Carson and Hannah Phillips; great-grandchildren, Colton, Wyatt and Samantha Lanyon and Bruce Jr. and Makenzie Knowles; sister-in-law, Dolores Wozniak; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, 828 Main St., Sugar Notch. Per Jean's wishes there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Church.
Arrangements are by Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., Luzerne.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019