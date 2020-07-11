Home

Jean Tanski, 84 of Kingston, passed away Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Courtdale, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Antonchak) Shone.

Jean was a graduate of Kingston High School and Nesbitt School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse in the health care field.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tanski, on Aug. 2, 2019; and her brother, Thomas Shone.

Surviving are her daughters, Cathy Sato, Fredericksburg, Va.; Connie Tanski, and Cherie Tanski, both of Kingston; grandchildren, and her brother, Thaddeus "Ted" Shone, Dallas.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For additional information or to leave Jean's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


