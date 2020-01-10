|
Jean Yablonski, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.
She was born in Luzerne on June 20, 1934, and she was the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Pickarski Konopke. Jean was married to the late Bernard A. Yablonski, whom passed away in 2004.
Jean attended Luzerne High School and was a member of the B.V.M. Catholic Church. Jean enjoyed stitching, crocheting, gardening and especially cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Konopke.
She is survived by sons, John B. and wife, Linda Yablonski, Tunkhannock; and David and wife, Debra Yablonski, Bloomsburg; daughter, Diane and husband, Richard Parduski, Tunkhannock; grandchildren, John and wife, Kaaron; Jason and wife, Heather; Josh and wife, Kaitlin; Tim; Briana; Jennifer and husband, Nathan; Richard; and Michael; great-grand-children, Caleb, Olivia and Jase; and many nieces and nephews; brother, Walter Konopke and wife, Marlene, Noxen; sisters, Marcella and Florence Konopke, Dallas; and sister-in-law, Patricia Konopke, Luzerne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary 99, E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
For condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020