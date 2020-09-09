Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
116 Hughes St.
Swoyersville, PA
View Map
Resources
Jeanne A. Rollman

Jeanne A. Rollman Obituary

Jeanne A. Rollman, 93, of West Wyoming, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Her daughter, Jody, was at her side and took care of her for the last six months.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late William and Anna Perzel Maletta. Jeanne was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1944. She was formerly employed by Wilkes-Barre Lace Manufacturing.

Jeanne was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville, and its Christian Mother's Society. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph C. Rollman, in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Alice Maletta; and her brother, William Maletta.

Jeanne is survived by her son, William Rollman and his wife, Debra, Forty Fort; and by her daughter, Jody Schultz and her husband, William, Swoyersville; her grandchildren, Eric and Kristie Rollman; and Abbigail and Zachary Schultz; and by her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Those who are attending the visitation and funeral Mass are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704; or to the , PO BOX 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Jeanne's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.


