Jeanne E. Milazzo (Piccirilli), 57, of Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she is the daughter of Charles L. Milazzo and Elizabeth "Betty" Tarapchak Milazzo, both of West Wyoming.
Jeanne was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School. She then graduated from The University of Scranton with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Jeanne furthered her education by attending Temple University, where she graduated with a degree in pharmacy. She was most recently employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center as an O.R. Pharmacist.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anna and Alex Tarapchak; and Sam and Anne Milazzo.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her loving husband and lifelong friend, Dr. Thomas Piccirilli; brother, Charles and his wife, Karen Milazzo, Shavertown; sister, Kathy and husband, Stephen Pelleschi, Exeter; and nieces and nephew, Mathew Pelleschi; Karly and Lily Milazzo; and Claire Piccirilli.
Jeanne was forever generous and loving, particularly to her nieces and nephew. Her passions included gardening, traveling and her pets. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and loving family.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Wednesday in St. Barbaras Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. Monsignor John J. Sempa will be celebrant.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the church prior to the Mass.
Due to a lifelong battle with Type 1 diabetes, the family asks that any donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF.org).
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020