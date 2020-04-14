|
Jeanne L. Davis, formerly of Hunlock Creek, passed in to the arms of her Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Guardian Healthcare Center, Sheatown.
She was a gentle, kind soul who always saw the silver lining in life.
Born May 2, 1925, in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Raymond S. and Edith M. Bailey Roper. She graduated from Hanover High School with the Class of 1941. She married the love of her life, James M. Davis Sr., on June 14, 1958, and resided in Baltimore, Md., before her husband became ordained as the Rev. of United Methodist Church. Jeanne shared her husband's love for the Lord and had her own ministry by teaching Sunday school classes, vacation Bible school and working with youth groups. Jeanne had the voice of an angel and used it to sing God's praises as a soloist and as a member of various choirs and vocal groups. She was a member of Muhlenburg United Methodist Church, Hunlock Creek.
Jeanne worked at several jobs over the years. She was a retail manager at various locations and a dealer/manager for Tupperware for many years.
She and the Rev. Davis were avid motorcycle enthusiasts. They traveled the country extensively on two wheels and were members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association for many years.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. James M. Davis, on April 9, 2015; son, Jim Jr.; infant son, David; sister, Dorothy Smith; brothers, Edgar and Ray Roper; and granddaughter, Michelle Faux.
Surviving are sons, John Davis Sr. and wife, Lisa, Kingston; and William Davis, Hunlock Creek; daughter, Nancy Davis-Butchino, Laurel Run; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Doris Roper, Oakland, N.J.; and Helen Thomas, Sylvan Lake; as well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date.
Jeanne's family would like to thank the staff of Guardian Healthcare in Sheatown for their compassionate care during the last few months of her life.
Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2020