Jeanne L. (Kempf) Kenney, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, passed from this life at home on April 16, 2019.



Born in Adrian, Mich., on March 21, 1964, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Vonnie (Penrod) Kempf. She moved to the greater Wilkes-Barre area in 1989 and called it home until her passing.



Jeanne most loved spending time with her family, especially the light of her life: her grandson, Connor, who knew her as Oma (much to her delight). She loved photography, taking special joy in capturing nature and architecture, as well as serving several different organizations over the years: Hillside Farms, the Riverfront Parks Committee, and NASA's astronaut program.



Left to cherish her memory is her fiancé, Jim Rossick, and the father of her children, James Kenney; daughter, Kathleen Kenney, and grandson, Connor Woods; sons, Padraic Kenney and wife, Bethany, Robert Kenney and Sean Kenney; brother, Stephen Kempf; sisters, Jill Griswold and Lori Kempf; stepfather Jim Chase; and her favorite black cat, Allen Iverson.



Visitation will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. A brief memorial service will follow at 7:30 p.m.



Jeanne was fond of bright colors and paisley, and attendees are encouraged to dress as such.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patient Prescription Fund at Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704. The family would like to thank Dr. Greenwald and the staff at Medical Oncology Associates for their care for Jeanne over the years.

