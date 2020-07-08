Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Jeanne Rosengrant Obituary

Jeanne Rosengrant, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Avenel, N.J., on Dec. 25, 1960, and was the daughter of the late William and Ann Golden McHale.

Jeanne graduated from Dallas High School and received her bachelor's degree from King's College. She was employed by Children and Youth, Wilkes-Barre, and later continued her career as a behavioral therapist. Jeanne enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Michelle Dixon and Cathy Prater.

Jeanne is survived by daughters, Krysti Bertinelli and her husband, Chris, Sweet Valley; and Jessica Oakes and her husband, Daymon, Perth, Ontario; brother, William McHale Jr.; sisters, Ann Ellen Krench and Sharon Resetar; grandchildren, Peyton and Logan Bertinelli; and Declan Oakes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jeanne will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial prayer service will be held at the convenience of the family following the visitation at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Eugene Blockus officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Autism Speaks, 1 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.


